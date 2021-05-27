Two children die in mishap

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 May 2021 00:21 IST

Two children were killed after branches of a tree reportedly fell on them at Pilliputtu village in Paderu mandal of Visakhapatnam district, on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as M. Charan (13) and S. Vineeth (10), both from Pilliputtu village.

Police said both Charan and Vineeth had gone to pluck mangoes. Due to strong winds, the branches of a tree fell on the duo. Paderu police inspected the spot. More details are yet to be ascertained.