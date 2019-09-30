Two child labourers rescued from brick kiln

Acting on the orders of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), police have rescued two child labourers who were allegedly forced to work at a brick kiln in the neighbouring Kadapa district.
‘Bonded labour’
“The two children aged around 10 years were forced to work to clear ₹36,000 taken as a loan by their parents,” said social activist T.H.G. Vijay Sai, who drew the attention of DLSA secretary P.J. Sudha to the plight of the children.
The children were united with their parents after the Kadapa Police intervened on the orders of DLSA Chairman and District Principal Judge B. Venkatakrishnaiah.
“The children fell sick as they could not withstand the strenuous work at the brick kiln,” Mr. Vijay Sai added.
