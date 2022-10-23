Two charred to death, one injured as fire breaks out in cracker shops in Vijayawada

Stalls were set up for Deepavali festival in Gymkhana Grounds

Fire officials shifting a body retrieved from the flames at Gymkhana Grounds in Gandhinagar on October 23, 2022 | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Two workers were charred to death and one more was injured when fire broke out in fire cracker stalls set up here for Deepavali festival in the early hours of Sunday.

The victims were not yet identified, and the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department personnel were trying to extinguish flames.

According to the Fire and Police personnel, fire caught one of the fire cracker shops set up at Gymkhana Grounds in Gandhinagar. Flames engulfed to two other shops in which two workers were burnt beyond recognition.

“The cause of fire was not known immediately. There was a huge sound from the spot when the mishap occurred,” said a local.

Speaking to The Hindu, Regional Fire Officer (RFO) G. Srinivasulu has said that fire tenders from Vijayawada-1 station rushed to the spot and were trying to put off the flames.

“We have kept a few firemen standby at the stalls. In all, 14 stalls were given permission in Gymkhana Grounds, of which three shops were gutted in the mishap,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.