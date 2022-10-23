Two charred to death in fire at crackers’ stalls in Vijayawada

Three stalls gutted out of 19 set up for Deepavali festival at Gymkhana Grounds

Rajulapudi Srinivas
October 23, 2022 20:31 IST

The firecracker stalls that were reduced to ashes at Zymkhana Grounds in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Two workers were charred to death and another was injured when fire broke out in the crackers’ stalls set up for Deepavali festival here in the early hours of Sunday.

The victims were identified as Brahmam and Kasi. The AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department personnel extinguished the flames.

According to the fire and police personnel, the fire started in an outlet set up at Gymkhana Grounds at Gandhinagar and spread to two other stalls.

“The cause of the fire is not known. There was a big sound from the spot when the mishap occurred,” said a local person.

Regional Fire Officer (RFO) G. Srinivasulu told The Hindu that fire tenders from the Vijayawada-1 Station rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

“We have kept a few firemen standby at the stalls. In all, 19 stalls were given permission at Gymkhana Grounds, of which three were gutted,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

MLA Malladi Vishnu, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, CPI(M) State executive member Ch. Babu Rao and others visited the spot.

The Police Commissioner spoke with the crackers’ traders and eye-witnesses and enquired about the reasons for the mishap.

