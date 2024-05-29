ADVERTISEMENT

Two cases of rare blood disorder Haemoglobin D-Punjab identified at Guntur GGH

Published - May 29, 2024 07:28 pm IST - GUNTUR 

The patients hailing from Srirampuram hamlet in Palnadu district are suffering from sickle cell anaemia, says Guntur GGH

Sambasiva Rao M.

The doctors at Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur have identified a rare blood disorder associated with Haemoglobin D-Punjab in two patients from Srirampuram hamlet in Veldurthi mandal of Palnadu district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revealing the details, GGH Superintendent Y. Kiran Kumar said it is a rare case for this region. The doctors of the pathology wing of the hospital have identified the case during random laboratory tests.  

He said the doctors received the blood samples of two patients hailing from the village on May 20. The patients are suffering from sickle cell anaemia.

“Haemoglobin D-Punjab is prevalent in the North India. It is the first time the condition was found in Andhra Pradesh. The tests were performed on the patients with anaemic condition,” said Dr. Kiran Kumar  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said bone marrow transplant or stem cell therapy was required for the patients.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US