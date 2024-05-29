GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two cases of rare blood disorder Haemoglobin D-Punjab identified at Guntur GGH

The patients hailing from Srirampuram hamlet in Palnadu district are suffering from sickle cell anaemia, says Guntur GGH

Published - May 29, 2024 07:28 pm IST - GUNTUR 

Sambasiva Rao M.

The doctors at Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur have identified a rare blood disorder associated with Haemoglobin D-Punjab in two patients from Srirampuram hamlet in Veldurthi mandal of Palnadu district.

Revealing the details, GGH Superintendent Y. Kiran Kumar said it is a rare case for this region. The doctors of the pathology wing of the hospital have identified the case during random laboratory tests.  

He said the doctors received the blood samples of two patients hailing from the village on May 20. The patients are suffering from sickle cell anaemia.

“Haemoglobin D-Punjab is prevalent in the North India. It is the first time the condition was found in Andhra Pradesh. The tests were performed on the patients with anaemic condition,” said Dr. Kiran Kumar  

He said bone marrow transplant or stem cell therapy was required for the patients.

