Two cars seized, two held near Chittoor

A special police party on Friday night seized two stolen cars, worth about ₹14 lakh, and nabbed two persons at a dhaba on the outskirts of Bangarupalem town, 20 km from here.

According to the Gangavaram police, in October 2018, miscreants took away the keys of a car and jewellery from a local businessman in Bangarupalem.

In November, the same gang allegedly decamped with the car from the house using the stolen keys. A complaint was registered then.

Based on a tip-off, the special party of Bangarupalem and Gangavaram police rushed to a dhaba on the Chittoor-Bengaluru national highway, and nabbed two persons, identified as Avula Mahesh (35) of Bangarupalem and Sheik Ansar (40) of Chittoor town.

The police seized the car that was stolen from Bangarupalem, and another one from Prakasam district in recent months. On questioning, it was revealed that two more persons from Prakasam district were reportedly involved in stealing cars and other vehicles.

The accused were also allegedly involved in cases pertaining to murder and serious offences. A case was registered and further investigation is on. A special team has been formed to nab the accused.