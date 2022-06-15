Two burnt alive in road accident

One more injured

A lorry driver and cleaner were burnt alive and another person suffered injuries when an oil tanker rammed a stationary lorry near Donabanda village, on the outskirts of Vijayawada, under Ibrahimpatnam police station limits, in the early hours on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as P. Srinivas Rao (42) and B. Ranga Rao (38). The injured was admitted in a private hospital. The cbin of one of the lorry caught fire and the victims were charred to death, the police said.

The police registered a case and took up investigation.