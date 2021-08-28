Two burnt alive in fire accident

Narsapuram:

28 August 2021 14:29 IST

Incident occurred due to LGP gas cylinder leakage and blast, said DSP

Two persons, including a child were burnt alive in a fire mishap, in Peddamainavani Lanka village in Narsapuram mandal district in the wee hours on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Bommidi Nagaraju (36) and his son, B. Rohit Kumar Varma (6). The mishap occurred around midnight when the victims were asleep, said Narsapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P. Veeranjaneya Reddy.

“The mishap occurred around 1.30 a.m. when fire engulfed the house due to gas leakage from the cooking gas cylinder and blasted. The bodies were charred beyond recognition,” said West Godavari District Fire Officer A.V. Shankar Rao.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Nagaraju’s wife, B. Veerla Venkamma and the younger son of the couple survived, as they went to attend a ‘Gruha Pravesam’ (house warming ceremony) in the nearby village, the DSP said.

“The house was completely damaged and the doors flew into air and fell at some distance due to the impact of the blast,” said Narsapuram Station Fire Officer J. Hanumantha Rao, who visited the spot.

Mogalturu SI Priya Kumar said the Police and the AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department personnel shifted the bodies to Government Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

“On hearing the huge sound of the blast, the neighbours rushed out and saw the house which was in flames. A case has been registered,” said Mr. Reddy.