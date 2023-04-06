Two burglars nabbed, valuables worth ₹12 lakh recovered in Ongole

April 06, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Prakasam police cracked a property offence case by nabbing two habitual offenders from Vijayawada. Valuables worth ₹12.90 crore were recovered from the duo on Thursday.

Addressing the media here, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said the accused, identified as Veeranagaraju and Narasimha Rao, both aged 36, had broken into the residence of a man named Ram Babu in Maddipadu on March 27 night. They then decamped with gold ornaments weighing 28 sovereigns. Their getaway vehicle was a motorcycle that they had stolen in Jaggaiahpeta.

The duo was arrested after an in-depth probe by a team of police personnel led by Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police U. Nagaraju. The accused were involved in several offences in and around Vijayawada in the past. Veeranagaraju is reportedly involved in a total of 64 house burglaries, Ms. Garg said, adding that Narasimha Rao was accused of stealing five two-wheelers.

The SP appreciated Additional SP (Crime) S.V. Sridhar Rao, Ongolu Rural CI V. Srinivasa Reddy, and Maddipadu Sub-Inspector T. Sriram for cracking the case quickly.