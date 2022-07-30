Two burglars held in Kadapa, property worth ₹10 lakh recovered

July 30, 2022 02:06 IST

The Kadapa police have nabbed two burglars involved in house-breaking offences and recovered property worth ₹10 lakh from their possession.

The duo was arrested during a raid under Mydukur police limits in the early hours of Friday. Both the persons adopted the common modus operandi of breaking the bolts of locked houses by using a long and sharp iron rod.

Pasupuleti Anand (23) of Nellore was wanted in 34 cases across police stations in Kadapa, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal and Prakasam districts and had been convicted in eight cases. He has reportedly been evading arrest ever since his release from Nellore district prison two years back.

Champalli Thambi (28) of Kondepi in Prakasam district was involved in 23 cases in the same police limits and his arrest was pending in five cases.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan told the media that gold ornaments weighing 186.09 grams and 668 grams of silver ornaments were recovered from them pertaining to four cases in Mydukur and Badvel police limits.