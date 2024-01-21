Two brothers killed in road accident

January 21, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Two brothers died in a road accident which occurred at Perapuram in Pusapatirega on Sunday. According to police, the deceased were identified as Suresh Kumar (26) and Ramesh Kumar (24).

The siblings, who were travelling on bike died on the spot when their vehicle hit a tractor coming from the opposite direction. The bodies were shifted to Pusapatirega hospital for the post-mortem. Sub-inspector of Pusapatirega, Balakrishna, registered a case on the tractor driver for rash and negligent driving.