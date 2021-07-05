Two brothers ‘drown’ in farm well

CHITTOOR

05 July 2021 23:37 IST

Two brothers allegedly drowned in a farm well at Naragallu village of Gudipala mandal, 15 km from here, when they went for swimming on Monday evening.

According to the Gudipala police, the deceased, Ebenezer (13) and Edwin (11), jumped into the well and were struggling to stay afloat when they were noticed by some other children. By the time the people in the village got the information and reached the place, it was too late. The bodies were retrieved from the well later.

The police registered a case and shifted the bodies to the district hospital at Chittoor for autopsy.

Advertising

Advertising