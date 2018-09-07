Two brothers burnt alive in East Godavari district

Two brothers working as agriculture labourers were burnt alive when group rivalry turned violent at Sankhavaram SC Peta in East Godavari district on Thursday.

The rivals doused the thatched hut in which the brothers hid with petrol, and set it ablaze. The deceased were identified as Bathula Nuka Raju, 30, and his younger brother Prasad, 28.

The brothers had rivalry with Puli Sudhakar Rao of the village and clashes between the two groups were said to be common.

Deputy SP, Peddapuram, Ch. Rama Rao, said Nuka Raju and Prasad allegedly attacked Sudhakar Rao with a knife in the afternoon. In retaliation, Sudhakar’s supporters tried to attack the brothers and chased them with sticks and sickles. As the brothers bolted themselves in a hut, Sudhakar Rao and his supporters doused the hut with petrol and set it ablaze.

The police took Sudhakar Rao into custody and are on the lookout for six others.

“Both the accused and the victims are Scheduled Castes and had rivalry for a long time. The groups vied for supremacy over the village,” the DSP said.

It was learnt that Nuka Raju worked as a news contributor for a vernacular daily and had allegdly filed reports targeting Sudhakara Rao.