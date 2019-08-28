Two boys feared drowned in quarry pit

Two boys belong to the same family on Tuesday feared drowned in a pit on the quarry campus at Chillaboyinapalli village under Musunuru police station limits in Krishna district.
The deceased have been identified as Mareedu Praveen Kumar (9) of Chillaboyinapalli village and his relative Ponnuru Prasanth Kumar (11) of Pedavegi mandal in West Godavari district. Prasanth has recently visited Praveen’s family.
According to Musunuru Sub-Inspector Seshu Kumar, the duo had reportedly feared drowned when the went to the quarry sites to answer nature’s call. The police registered a case and investigation is on
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.