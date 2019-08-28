Andhra Pradesh

Two boys feared drowned in quarry pit

Two boys belong to the same family on Tuesday feared drowned in a pit on the quarry campus at Chillaboyinapalli village under Musunuru police station limits in Krishna district.

The deceased have been identified as Mareedu Praveen Kumar (9) of Chillaboyinapalli village and his relative Ponnuru Prasanth Kumar (11) of Pedavegi mandal in West Godavari district. Prasanth has recently visited Praveen’s family.

According to Musunuru Sub-Inspector Seshu Kumar, the duo had reportedly feared drowned when the went to the quarry sites to answer nature’s call. The police registered a case and investigation is on

