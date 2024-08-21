Two boys electrocuted after stepping on a snapped electric wire, one dies

Two boys were electrocuted after coming into contact with a snapped live electric wire in Kadapa on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Bellam Mandi locality when the unsuspecting boys riding a bicycle stepped on the wire, instantaneously suffering electric shock.

While Tanveer’s (11) body caught immediately fire, following which he died on the spot, Adam (10) suffered serious burn injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Local residents brought wooden planks and sticks to remove the wire from the boy’s body and alerted the electricity department to disconnect power supply.

Kadapa MLA Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy reached the spot and offered her condolences to the parents. She directed the hospital authorities to provide the best possible treatment to Adam.

Ms. Madhavi said that punitive action will be taken against erring field staff of the electricity department. She also assured to take the issue to the notice of the Power Minister and provide a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the parents of the deceased boy, besides offering free treatment to the injured boy.