Andhra Pradesh

Two boys drown in Nagarjuna Sagar canal during immersion

Workers immersing idols of Lord Ganesh with the help of a crane in the Krishna, downstream Prakasam Barrage, in Vijayawada on Sunday.  

Two boys drowned in Nagarjuna Sagar Canal during the immersion of a Ganesh idol on Saturday. One body was retrieved and search is on for the second, the police said. They were identified as T. Eshwar Prasad (13) and K. Durga Rao (15), both natives of Inumalla village in Eepuru mandal.

In another incident, a six-year-old girl died on Sunday after a cement pillar, to which the rope of a Ganesh pandal was tied, fell on her while she was playing.

The girl, identified as Nandini, was a native of Madala village in Muppalla mandal, the police said.

Meanwhile, police made elaborate security arrangements for Ganesh Nimajjanam in Krishna and West Godavari districts.

West Godavari Superintendent of Police(SP) Rahul Dev Sharma said that 224 immersion points have been arranged along Godavari river and irrigation canals in the district.

“In all, 2,250 idols have been identified in the district. We made foolproof security arrangements at the ghats and immersion points. About 769 idols were immersed on the first day on Sunday,” said Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma.

In Krishna district, 551 immersion points have been arranged along Krishna river, Bandar, Eluru and Ryves Canals and at the coastal villages, said Krishna SP Siddharth Kaushal.

“As the Krishna river is in spate and the canals are overflowing, only three persons are being allowed for immersion. We request the devotees to cooperate with the police,” the SP said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2021 2:03:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-boys-drown-in-nagarjuna-sagar-canal-during-immersion/article36423049.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY