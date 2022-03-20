Two boys ‘drown’ in Godavari in Konaseema village

Two boys reportedly drowned while having a bath in the Godavari river at Baduguvani Lanka village under Alamuru police limits in the Konaseema region of East Godavari district on Sunday. The duo has been identified as H. Rahul and R. Rohit hailing from Baduguvani Lanka and aged around 14.

“The incident occurred while the boys were having a bath on Sunday. The bodies have been retrieved by evening,” said Alamuru SI S. Siva Prasad.

The police registered a case and investigation is on.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the death of the two boys.