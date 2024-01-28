GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two boys die after eating roadside pani puri, SCPCR orders inquiry

SCPCR to take up the case of the suspicious deaths of the children suo moto and inquire into the tragic incident, says the Commission Chairman

January 28, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) ordered an inquiry into the suspicious death of two boys at Jangareddygudem in Eluru district.

According to sources, Belupati Vijay (6) and his brother, B. Ramakrishna (10), died under suspicious circumstances at Jangareddygudem in the early hours on January 25.

Following a complaint lodged by B. Ravi, the father of the boys, Jangareddygudem police registered a case and took up investigation.

The brothers consumed pani puri at a roadside pushcart on January 24 evening and after a few hours, they complained of stomach pain. They died while being shifted to hospital, said SCPCR Chairman K. Appa Rao.

“Police seized the viscera samples of the victims and have sent them to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL),” the Commission Chairman told The Hindu on Sunday.

The family of the deceased children migrated from Nandyal district to Eluru district a couple of months ago, and the two boys died under suspicious circumstances, Mr. Appa Rao told the police.

SCPCR will take up the case of the suspicious deaths of the children suo moto and inquire into the tragic incident, the Commission Chairman said.

