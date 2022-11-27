Two books of Putha Pulla Reddy released in Kadapa

November 27, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KADAPA

Noted litterateur Putha Pulla Reddy was hailed as a writer par excellence whose heart beat for Telugu language and literature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two books, ‘Mahabharata Vignana Sarvasvam’ and ‘Sri Sri Venkatasubbaryam’ written by Pulla Reddy, were released here on November 27 (Sunday) at a function organised by the writer’s younger brother Putha Bali Reddy and son Putha Venkata Subba Reddy, an engineer.

Acharya Salaka Raghunatha Sarma, who released the four volumes, called Mr. Pulla Reddy an authority on Telugu Mahabharatham who had written several works based on the epic. “He even studied Sanskrit Mahabharata with the help of English commentaries and made a comparative analysis for eight years before offering us this great book”, Dr. Sarma observed.

Bethavolu Ramabrahmam, a retired professor of Telugu at central university, noted writer Garimella Somayajulu Sarma, Budati Venkateswarlu of Benaras Hindu University and Kompella Rama Suryanarayana of Tirupati Sanskrit University hailed Mr. Pulla Reddy of solving several mysteries about Mahabharata through his lucid observation.

Moola Mallikarjuna Reddy, in-charge of C.P. Brown Research Centre coordinated the event.