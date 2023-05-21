Two bodies found near Budameru Canal in Krishna district

May 21, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Half-burnt bodies of two persons were found in a decaying state by the local farmers near Budameru Canal in Savaragudem village of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district on Sunday.

The locals informed the police that the bodies of two men were found a few meters apart in the bushes near the canal. Police who inspected the bodies suspect the burn marks were due to exposure to sweltering weather during the past several days.

“One of the bodies is of a homeless man who, prima facie, appears to have died about two weeks ago due to sunstroke. Another body is of a 35-year-old man, and he has no injuries on the body. The 35-year-old was wearing a bangle (Kada) which, along with his fingerprints, were sent for identification,” Gannavaram inspector P. Kanaka Rao said. Police booked cases of suspicious deaths under Section 174 of CrPc. Further investigation is on.