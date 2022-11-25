  1. EPaper
Two bereaved families of Godavari flood victims get ₹6 lakh in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh

November 25, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - AMALAPURAM 

The Hindu Bureau

Dr .B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla and P.Gannavaram MLA K. Chittibabu here on Friday handed over ₹6 lakh cheque to each of the two families whose family members died in the Godavari floods. 

Koradi Ramakrishna and Kadali Srinivasa Rao of Manepalli village in P.Gannavaram Mandal died during the floods. The family members of the two deceased on Friday received the compensation. In the first phase, the State government had offered ₹4 lakh each as compensation to the two families.

