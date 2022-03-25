Two attention-diversion gang robbers of Tamil Nadu arrested

“The accused were also involved in similar offences in Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra States,” SP Rahul Dev Sharma said

“The accused were also involved in similar offences in Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra States,” SP Rahul Dev Sharma said

The Eluru Two Town police arrested two robbers of an attention-diversion gang, who had stolen ₹1.95 lakh from a two-wheeler, on March 15. The accused, Jeevaratnam and Babu, natives of Rajamangalam village, Tamil Nadu, opened the dicky of a scooter parked near a hotel at Old Bus Station and took away the cash, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) O. Dileep Kiran.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, P. Ranganayakulu, the police registered a case and took up investigation. During investigation, police observed the finger prints and the CCTV footage.

“The accused were also involved in similar offences in Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra States. The modus operandi of the gang is to wait at banks, follow the customers, divert their attention and escape with cash,” said SP Rahul Dev Sharma on Friday. The gang was involved in a few other cases in Andhra Pradesh and investigation is on, the DSP said.

The theft occurred when Mr. Ranganayakulu drew cash from the bank, put it in the dicky and parked the vehicle near the hotel. “Public are requested to be alert at the banks and ATMs on the movements of strangers and criminals,” the SP said.