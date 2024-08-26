ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested with 22 kgs of ganja in Tirupati

Published - August 26, 2024 08:50 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The accused were identified as Guna Shekhar and Muni Bharani, the latter has been involved in three prior ganja-related cases

The Hindu Bureau

The police showing the arrest of two youth and seizure of 22 kgs of ganja in Tirupati on Monday.

The Alipiri Circle police on Monday arrested two youths in Tirupati city and seized 22 kgs of ganja from their possession. The accused were identified as Guna Shekhar and Muni Bharani of the city. A case was registered under section 22[A] of the NDPS Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the police, the accused were storing the ganja stock at Mr. Shekhar’s residence in Yashoda Nagar and were distributing it in limited quantities across the city. They were arrested at Kapilatheertham Road junction as they were moving suspiciously. Mr. Bharani has been involved in three prior ganja-related cases in the district.

100-day action plan

In tandem with the State government’s 100-day action plan to combat ganja cultivation, smuggling, and consumption, Deputy SP (Tirupati) J. Venkata Narayana said that SP L. Subbarayudu has formed specialised teams in the district.

Mr. Narayana urged the residents to report any pertinent information on the ganja menace by contacting the Tirupati police WhatsApp number 8099999977 or by calling 100.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US