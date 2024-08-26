GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested with 22 kgs of ganja in Tirupati

The accused were identified as Guna Shekhar and Muni Bharani, the latter has been involved in three prior ganja-related cases

Published - August 26, 2024 08:50 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
The police showing the arrest of two youth and seizure of 22 kgs of ganja in Tirupati on Monday.



The Alipiri Circle police on Monday arrested two youths in Tirupati city and seized 22 kgs of ganja from their possession. The accused were identified as Guna Shekhar and Muni Bharani of the city. A case was registered under section 22[A] of the NDPS Act.

As per the police, the accused were storing the ganja stock at Mr. Shekhar’s residence in Yashoda Nagar and were distributing it in limited quantities across the city. They were arrested at Kapilatheertham Road junction as they were moving suspiciously. Mr. Bharani has been involved in three prior ganja-related cases in the district.

100-day action plan

In tandem with the State government’s 100-day action plan to combat ganja cultivation, smuggling, and consumption, Deputy SP (Tirupati) J. Venkata Narayana said that SP L. Subbarayudu has formed specialised teams in the district.

Mr. Narayana urged the residents to report any pertinent information on the ganja menace by contacting the Tirupati police WhatsApp number 8099999977 or by calling 100.

