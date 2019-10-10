Andhra Pradesh

Two arrested, red sanders logs seized

The sleuths of Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) on Wednesday arrested two residents of Tirupati and seized the precious logs from an autorickshaw.

The teams arrested Rapuru Prem Kumar (31) and N.R. Suryanarayana (26) when they were trying to load six red sanders logs to an autorickshaw near Ragimakulakunta. During interrogation, the accused told the task force personnel that three more persons were supposed to reach the spot with more logs.

However, the other accused fled the spot after seeing the task force personnel by dumping the logs.

A case has been registered at the Task Force Police Station and further investigation is on.

