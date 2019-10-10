Two arrested, red sanders logs seized

The sleuths of Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) on Wednesday arrested two residents of Tirupati and seized the precious logs from an autorickshaw.
The teams arrested Rapuru Prem Kumar (31) and N.R. Suryanarayana (26) when they were trying to load six red sanders logs to an autorickshaw near Ragimakulakunta. During interrogation, the accused told the task force personnel that three more persons were supposed to reach the spot with more logs.
However, the other accused fled the spot after seeing the task force personnel by dumping the logs.
A case has been registered at the Task Force Police Station and further investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.