Two arrested, property recovered

The crime sleuths of Tirupati Urban police district have arrested two persons, including a juvenile, and recovered property worth ₹5.75 lakh from them.
Based on information, the cops of Central Crime Station nabbed Sunkesula Rahmathulla (25) and a juvenile aged 16 years at Thathayyagunta, who were wanted in several cases. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime) S. Ram Mohan said the juvenile had a dubious track record as he had taken to vices right from childhood and resorted to stealing to meet his needs. The boy hands over the stolen goods to Rahmathulla, who would either pledge them with pawnbrokers or right away sell them to get money, to be shared between the two.
A total of 265 grams gold, 75 grams silver and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession. The duo had one case in CCS, two in Alipiri PS limits. They were produced before the court, Mr. Ram Mohan told the media.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.