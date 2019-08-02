Two arrested, property recovered

The crime sleuths of Tirupati Urban police district have arrested two persons, including a juvenile, and recovered property worth ₹5.75 lakh from them.

Based on information, the cops of Central Crime Station nabbed Sunkesula Rahmathulla (25) and a juvenile aged 16 years at Thathayyagunta, who were wanted in several cases. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime) S. Ram Mohan said the juvenile had a dubious track record as he had taken to vices right from childhood and resorted to stealing to meet his needs. The boy hands over the stolen goods to Rahmathulla, who would either pledge them with pawnbrokers or right away sell them to get money, to be shared between the two.

A total of 265 grams gold, 75 grams silver and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession. The duo had one case in CCS, two in Alipiri PS limits. They were produced before the court, Mr. Ram Mohan told the media.