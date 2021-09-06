Two arrested on charge of trying to sell land based on forged documents

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha addressing the media on the case in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

06 September 2021 20:21 IST

Efforts on to nab the third accused, who is in the USA, says Police Commissioner

The city police arrested two out of three accused for allegedly trying to sell land belonging to another person on the basis of forged documents. The police said that the third accused is in the USA and efforts are on to nab him.

The arrested have been identified as Jarajapu Srinivasa Rao (51) of Wireless Colony, Alipuram, and Vasamsetti Jayasurya (51) of Kakinada. The third accused, who is in the USA, has been identified as B. Anandaraju of Nalgonda district in Telangana.

Briefing the media here on Monday, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that one Tummala Krishna Chowdary, had 12.26 acres at Kommadi village under PM Palem Police station limits and the accused had hatched a plan to sell it without the knowledge of the owner by creating fake documents.

Mr. Sinha said that Mr. Krishna Chowdary about 10 to 12 years ago had discussed with Jayasurya about his property and thereafter in 2012 had left for the USA and has been living there since. He said that Srinivasa Rao and Jayasurya contacted Anandaraju in the USA and hatched the plan.

As per the plan, Anandaraju started to impersonate as Krishna Chowdary and was interacting with prospective buyers over video WhatsApp calls.

The accused reportedly approached one realtor by name Sanapala Chandra Mouli and settled for a deal to the tune of ₹18.7 crore. Mr. Chandra Mouli approached Uppalapati Sukumara Varma of Kasyap Developers, who is the son of Yellamanchili MLA U.V. Ramanamurthy Raju (Kanabanu), and they decided to buy the land.

Over a period of last one-and-a-half-year, they reportedly paid the accused about ₹5 crore, in phases and have been demanding registration of the property. Meanwhile, suspecting some dispute on the property, the prospective buyers published a paper notification a few days ago to find out the veracity of the property and its owner. Mr. Krishna Chowdary’s wife Tummala Lakshmi Surya Prasanna, who lives in the East Godavari district, saw the notification and approached us about 10 days ago, said Mr. Manish Kumar Sinha.

“On investigation, we zeroed in on the accused, who by then not only opened a fake account in a private bank in the name of Krishna Chowdary using fabricated document but also obtained a fake GPA (general power of attorney) in their name by forging the signature of Mr. Krishna Chowdary,” he said.

DCP (Zone-1) S. Gouthami and other officers were present.