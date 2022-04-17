Two arrested on charge of committing theft in Nellore court

There is no political link to the theft, says Superintendent of Police

The Chinna Bazaar police have arrested two persons in the case pertaining to the theft of crucial documents and other evidences from the premises of IV Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate Court reported on April 13.

The accused were identified as Sayed Hayath and Kaja Rasool, both native of Nellore town, said Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Vijaya Rao said the accused were habitual offenders. While Hayath was involved in 15 cases, his accomplice, Rasool, was wanted in two cases, he said.

“There is no political link to the theft,” Mr. Vijaya Rao said. The accused had committed the theft at around 2.15 a.m. on April 13, which was recorded in the CCTV footage. The accused had scaled the wall and entered the court, he added.

Based on the complaint lodged by Bench clerk B. Nageswara Rao, the police had registered a case.

Documents still missing

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to crack the case recovered a bag in a drainage nearby. The police recovered a tab, a laptop, four cell phones and seven SIM cards from the bag, he said.

“However, a few documents are missing. They might have been swept away in the drainage water,” Mr. Vijaya Rao said.

“The accused confessed to have committed the theft. The chance prints collected by the SIT tallied with the fingerprints of the accused. The case is under investigation,” he said.

However, leaders of various political parties suspect a conspiracy, as the missing documents pertained to the case in which a Minister was allegedly involved.