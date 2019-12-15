Two arrested on charge of assaulting woman

Hindupur police on Sunday arrested two persons — Suresh, 33, and Sridhar, 25, — for allegedly thrashing a 50-year-old woman Lakshmamma and they were remanded to judicial custody.

Hindupur Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahboob Basha told reporters on Sunday evening that the incident took place on Saturday night when Lakshmamma was walking past the house of these two youth in Manesamudram village in Hindupur mandal. Suresh and Sridhar pinned the woman to the ground and hit on her face causing bleeding injuries.

An onlooker made a video of the entire incident and put it on the social media, which went viral and the police nabbed the accused. Sub-Inspector Srinivasulu, who investigated the case, said that within minutes of the incident, they got a call from Dial 100 and the woman was taken to Hindupur hospital and from there to Anantapur after midnight.

The accused were tenants in the house of the victim and they had allegedly lost some cash from their house, which led to a difference of opinion with the house owner and they had accused her of stealing money. She got them vacated after the village elders settled the issue. They accused were booked under Sections: 323, 452, 354 and 307 (RW) 35, Mr. Srinivasulu said.