Andhra Pradesh

Two arrested for taking nude video of woman

The Disha Mahila Police on Thursday arrested two persons, who allegedly took the nude videos of a woman and were allegedly harassing her.

The accused, Jain, a money lender, reportedly took the video of the victim for offering loan a few years ago. Jain and another person who allegedly resorted to the crime were arrested and some electronic equipment were seized, the IT Core police said.


