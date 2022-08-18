Two arrested for taking nude video of woman
The Disha Mahila Police on Thursday arrested two persons, who allegedly took the nude videos of a woman and were allegedly harassing her.
The accused, Jain, a money lender, reportedly took the video of the victim for offering loan a few years ago. Jain and another person who allegedly resorted to the crime were arrested and some electronic equipment were seized, the IT Core police said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.