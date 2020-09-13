Andhra Pradesh

Two arrested for stealing temple hundi, damaging idol in A.P.

Two miscreants allegedly damaged the Pothuraju idol in a temple and made away with the temple hundi in the town on Friday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Gudivada, N. Satyanandam said that two persons were taken into custody on Saturday and the hundi was recovered from them.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, he said. Meanwhile, local people staged a dharna protesting the theft and damage to the idol. The situation is under control, the police said.

Statues damaged

In a separate incident, miscreants allegedly damaged the statues of former Chief Ministers N.T.R and Y.S.R at T. Narsapuram village in West Godavari district on Saturday.

The T. Narsapuram police registered cases on both the incidents and took up investigation.

