Two arrested for smuggling cattle from Srikakulam to Kerala

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
November 12, 2022 20:11 IST

The Krishnalanka police, here, rescued 24 bulls allegedly being smuggled to Kerala from the Srikakulam district on November 12 (Saturday) and arrested two on charges of cattle smuggling.

The police caught the vehicle used for the smuggling at Varadhi here. The accused, natives of Kerala, procured the bulls form Srikakulam district and were transporting them to Kerala, said CI M.V. Durga Rao.

A case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, has been registered against the accused and the bulls were shifted to Gosala in Guntur district, Mr. Rao added.

