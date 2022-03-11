Two arrested for sexually assaulting college student at Manginapudi beach in Andhra Pradesh

Accused went to the beach to consume liquor, says SP

In a swift action, the Machilipatnam law and order and the Disha police arrested two persons, who allegedly sexually assaulted a college student at Manginapudi beach, in Krishna district.

The accused, Y. Manideep and P. Nagababu, natives of Chinna Karaagraharam village, Krishna district, went to the beach to consume liquor, said Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal.

The case was solved in just a few hours after being reported. The accused are daily wage labourers, said Machilipatnam DSP Masum Basha.

Addressing newsmen here on Friday, Mr. Basha said the accused, who noticed the victim with her boyfriend at Pallepalem beach beat them up. They allegedly tied her boyfriend to a tree and allegedly raped the girl on March 9. The victim lodged complaint with the police the next day, the DSP said.

“Special teams have been constituted, who rounded up the suspects and arrested the accused in just a few hours. The accused were produced in court,” Disha police station DSP Rajiv Kumar said.

The charge sheet would be filed within seven days and the victim has been sent for medical examination, Mr. Kaushal appreciated the police for detecting the case in a short period.