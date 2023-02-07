ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for relieving ₹30 lakh from rice mill staffer masquerading as police

February 07, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The accused had taken the victim to several places on the pretext of investigation and later threw him into bushes; police recover ₹26 lakh from them

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The East Godavari police on Tuesday arrested two persons on the charge of robbing ₹30 lakh from Ambati Satya Srinivasa Reddy, a rice mill staffer, by masquerading as police under the Dowleswaram police station limits on January 13.

The accused were identified as D. Srinu and D. Sateesh Kumar, both hailing from the Godavari region.

Assistant Superintendent of Police G. Venkateswara Rao told the media here that the accused had relieved Mr. Reddy of the cash while he was returning to the rice mill from a bank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused, masquerading as police, had stopped Mr. Reddy and insisted that he showed the documents pertaining to the bank transaction.

“The accused had taken the victim to many places on the pretext of investigation, and relieved him of the bag containing the cash, and threw him into the bushes at the Polavaram irrigation canal in the Murari area,” Mr. Venkateswara Rao said.

The police seized ₹26 lakh from the accused and registered a case against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US