Two arrested for relieving ₹30 lakh from rice mill staffer masquerading as police

February 07, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The East Godavari police on Tuesday arrested two persons on the charge of robbing ₹30 lakh from Ambati Satya Srinivasa Reddy, a rice mill staffer, by masquerading as police under the Dowleswaram police station limits on January 13.

The accused were identified as D. Srinu and D. Sateesh Kumar, both hailing from the Godavari region.

Assistant Superintendent of Police G. Venkateswara Rao told the media here that the accused had relieved Mr. Reddy of the cash while he was returning to the rice mill from a bank.

The accused, masquerading as police, had stopped Mr. Reddy and insisted that he showed the documents pertaining to the bank transaction.

“The accused had taken the victim to many places on the pretext of investigation, and relieved him of the bag containing the cash, and threw him into the bushes at the Polavaram irrigation canal in the Murari area,” Mr. Venkateswara Rao said.

The police seized ₹26 lakh from the accused and registered a case against them.