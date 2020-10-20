Andhra Pradesh

Two arrested ‘for forcing minor into flesh trade’

Two persons were arrested for allegedly forcing a 17-year-old girl into flesh trade, here on Monday.

According to police, the girl had lost her parents sometime ago and was staying with her grandmother.

However, the daughter-in-law of the elderly woman took the girl along with her promising to look after her well in February.

She reportedly dropped the girl back at her grandmother's house in September.

Falls sick

When the girl fell sick she was taken to a hospital, and the doctors confirmed that she was pregnant.

The Childline personnel, who came to know about the incident, lodged a complained with the police.

During the course of investigation it was found that the daughter in-law of the elderly woman and one Varma allegedly forced the girl into flesh trade.

The police took the duo into custody and handed over the case to Disha police station.

ACP of Disha Police Station Prem Kajal is investigating the case.

