Two arrested for attempt to rape of a woman in Krishna district

Villagers who rescued the victim were felicitated, police responded in eight minutes

Rajulapudi Srinivas MACHILIPATNAM
October 22, 2022 20:42 IST

Two rowdy sheeters, who allegedly attacked a couple and tried to sexually assault the woman near Gannavaram in Krishna district, were arrested by the police on Saturday. The accused were caught within 24 hours after the alleged crime was reported, said Superintendent of Police P. Joshua.

“Villagers chased the accused, alerted the police and rescued the victim. We felicitated the locals who prevented the crime,” the SP told a press conference.

Giving the details of the case, Mr. Joshua said the accused, who followed the victims in an auto who were going on a two-wheeler, allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman after tying the hands of her boyfriend, on Friday night.

When the couple raised an alarm, the locals responded, alerted the police by dialling ‘112’ (Emergency Helpline). The Gannavaram Bluecolts police rushed to the spot within eight minutes, the SP explained.

Police shifted the couple to hospital and provided first aid for them and their condition is stated to be stable.

“The accused were identified Y. Durga Prasad and M. Nagaraju, suspect sheeters of Tadepalli and Nunna police station limits. They are natives of Tadepalli in Guntur district,” said Gannavaram DSP K. Vijay Paul.

