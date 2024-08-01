GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested for ₹50 lakh robbery on NH 16 in Vizianagaram district

A businessman was robbed when he was carrying the cash from Visakhapatnam to Odisha a few days ago

Published - August 01, 2024 07:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Two accused, Rudra Pankti and Darapu Gopalakrishna, who allegedly robbed a businessman Kotla Vamsi Krishna when he was carrying ₹50 lakh from Visakhapatnam to Parlakhemundi of Odisha a few days ago, were arrested, said Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal.

At a media conference here on Thursday, he urged people to be careful while carrying huge amounts related to business and other purposes in cars and other vehicles. He appreciated Vizianagaram DSP R. Govinda Rao and other personnel for solving the case. The robbery occurred on National Highway 16 near Chodamma Agraharam of Pusapatirega mandal in the district.

“With the use of technology and support of informers, we could arrest the accused quickly and recover ₹17.35 lakh cash and ₹5 lakh worth gold bought with the booty,” said Mr. Vakul.

