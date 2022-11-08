Two arrested, electronic gadgets worth ₹1.68 crore stolen from container truck recovered in Kadapa

Six more persons allegedly involved in the crime are at large, say police

A.D. Rangarajan KADAPA
November 08, 2022 18:42 IST

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan inspecting the seized electronic gadgets in Kadapa on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kadapa district police have recovered electronic gadgets worth ₹1.68 crore, which were stolen from a container truck, and arrested two people for their alleged involvement in the crime.

The truck belonging to Blue Dart cargo company started from Bilaspur in Haryana on October 19. It was supposed to deliver a consignment of electronic gadgets and other valuables in Chennai. The vehicle reached Medchal warehouse on October 23. En route Chennai, driver Zubair and helper Wasim allegedly broke open the container and decamped with the electronic gadgets, abandoning the vehicle at Gudipadu village in Duvvur mandal of Kadapa district.

Acting on a compliant lodged by Blue Dart senior security executive Yadavakunta Sivaprasad Reddy on October 30, Kadapa Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan formed special teams for the case. The special team, while scanning the CCTV footage gathered from the toll plazas on the highway, grew suspicious about an SUV that appeared to be tailing the container truck.

The vehicle’s movement was found unusually sluggish and going by the time taken to cross two toll plazas on either side of the scene of offence, the police concluded that this vehicle could have been used for shifting the booty.

Acting on reliable information, the police intercepted the same SUV and another sedan proceeding towards Hyderabad with the booty during checking the vehicles in the early hours of November 8 (Tuesday). The police arrested Salman Mansoor Ahamed (31) and Mohammad Rehaman Shareef (24), both hailing from Bengaluru and seized the vehicles.

Speaking to the media on November 8 (Tuesday), Mr. Anburajan said that the accused had confessed to the involvement of six more persons in the crime, including four conspirators. In total 1557 RedMi mobile phones, three Apple iPhone14 mobile phones, five laptops, 193 bluetooth ear pieces and two cars, all estimated to worth ₹1.68 crore were seized. The conspirators, the driver and helper of the container truck are at large, he said.

Mr. Anburajan appreciated Kadapa Sub-divisional Police Officer B. Venkatasiva Reddy, Circle Inspectors Syed Hasham (Kadapa II-Town), Ashok Reddy (Chinnachowk) and cybercrime sleuths for cracking the case.

