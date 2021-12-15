Andhra Pradesh

Two arrested, booty worth Rs.10 lakh seized

The Central Zone police on Wednesday arrested two persons, who allegedly committed theft in a house under Penamaluru police station limits, and seized cash and property, worth about ₹10 lakh from their possession.

The accused, V. Srinu and his brother, V. Mahesh, natives of Guntur district, allegedly committed theft in house by breaking the locks, located on Pantakaluva Road in the city on December 12. Police recovered ₹9.72 lakh cash and 6.7 gm of gold ornaments from the accused, the police said.


