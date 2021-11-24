Two arrested, 1,170 kg ganja seized in Araku

Visakhapatnam

24 November 2021 17:18 IST

The district police arrested two persons while they were allegedly transporting around 1,170 kg of ganja in a lorry near Araku in the Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday night. Though the seized ganja is estimated to be worth around ₹40 lakh in the Agency areas, its market value is estimated to be over ₹1 crore, said the police.

Based on credible information, teams from the Araku police conducted checks near NTR Park in Araku on Tuesday, where they intercepted an Uttar Pradesh registered lorry. Upon checking, the police teams found that the lorry driver and the cleaner were transporting ganja in bags. Cases were booked by the Araku police. The ganja and the vehicle were seized.

