February 02, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KAKINADA

Andhra Pradesh Special Police (3rd Battalion-Kakinada) In-Charge Commandant and East Godavari SP S. Satish Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the activities of the head constable and constable, who were arrested allegedly while transporting ganja in Hyderabad city on Friday.

The Hyderabad police on Friday arrested APSP head constable V. Sagar Naik and APSP constable P. Srinivas and seized 22 kilograms of ganja from them, said police.

“The two APSP personnel arrested in connection with the ganja case on Friday are on one-month medical leave. A detailed inquiry has been ordered on their association with the ganja trade,” an official associated with the case investigation told The Hindu.

