Two Anna Canteens opened in Kurnool on Saturday

Two Anna Canteens have been opened in Kurnool Municipal Corporation limits on Saturday (September 21). The Anna Canteens at Parimala Nagar and Setkur Office were inaugurated by Panyam MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy and KMC Commissioner S. Ravindra Babu.

The Anna Canteen at Setkur was modernised at a cost of ₹9.99 lakh while ₹10.20 lakh was spent on Parimala Nagar canteen.

Speaking on the occasion, the Panyam MLA said the NDA government had decided to re-launch the Anna Canteens to benefit the poor. Poor people are provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner at ₹5 each, she said. Ms. Charitha Reddy said the previous YSRC government had left the poor in the lurch by closing down the canteens for five years.

Commissioner Ravindra Babu said they have spent ₹10 lakh each on modernisation of Anna Canteens in the Corporation limits. Mr. Ravindra Babu they have taken up modernisation of five Anna Canteens of which two were inaugurated on Saturday while the other one at Kondareddy Buruju would be opened on Monday by Minister TG Bharat.

