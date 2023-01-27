Two Andhra Pradesh High Court judges sworn in 

January 27, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Venkata Jyothirmai and V. Gopalakrishna Rao were sworn in as additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Friday. Registrar General Y. Lakshmana Rao read out the order of their appointment issued by the President of India following a recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium.

HC judges Ravi Nath Tilhari, B. Devanand, N. Jayasurya, K. Manmadha Rao, B.S. Bhanumati, N. Venkateswarlu, S. Subba Reddy, Ravi Cheemalapati, A.V. Ravindra Babu, V.R.K. Krupa Sagar and V. Srinivas, Advocate General S. Sriram, A.P HC Advocates’ Association President K. Janakirami Reddy, A.P Bar Council Chairman Ghanta Rama Rao and others were present.