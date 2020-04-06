Two students from Anantapur killed in a road accident in the Philippines

Two students from Anantapur district studying medicine in the Philippines died in an accident on Monday. The two have been identified as Vamsi Kondigalla Peddinti from Anantapur city, and Revanth Kumar Katikela from Kadiri in the district.

According to information received by the family members, the two were going on a two-wheeler for shopping and a car hit their vehicle leading to the death of the two 21-year-olds, who were also classmates.

‘No timely medical help’

The family members were informed about the incident at 6 a.m. IST and the accident took place in Cebu City in the Philippines sometime last evening or night. The family alleged that Vamsi was alive for more than one-and-a half hours after the accident, but medical help did not reach them.

While Vamsi is the son of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi Anantapur district unit leader K. P. Narayana Swamy, Revanth hailed from Kadiri. Vamsi’s family members approached District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, and through him got in touch with the officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Delhi to get help for bringing the bodies.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Vice-Chairman S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy in a statement from Kadiri said he too got in touch with Indian Ambassador Jaideep Mazumdar in the Philippines and sought his help. Since international flights are not operational, they were trying to find alternatives for bringing the bodies.