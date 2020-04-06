Two Ananta students die in road accident in Philippines

Two students from Anantapur district studying medicine in the Philippines died in an accident on Monday. The two have been identified as Vamsi Kondigalla Peddinti (21) hailing from Anantapur city and Revanth Kumar Katikela (21) from Kadiri in the district.

According to information received by the family members, the two, who were classmates, were going on a two-wheeler for shopping when a car hit their vehicle leading to their death. The accident took place in Cebu City in the Philippines some time last evening or night. The family alleged that Vamsi was alive for more than one and a half hours after the accident, but medical help did not reach them.

While Vamsi is son of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi Anantapur district unit leader K. P. Narayana Swamy, Revanth hailed from Kadiri. The family members of Vamsi approached district Collector Gandham Chandrudu and through him got in touch with the officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Delhi to get help for bringing the bodies back.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Vice-Chairman S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy in a statement from Kadiri said that he too got in touch with Indian Ambassador Joydeep Mazumdar in the Philippines and sought his help. Since international airlines were not operational, they were trying to find alternatives for bringing the bodies back.