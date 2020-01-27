Andhra Pradesh

Two additional coaches on Nanded express

more-in

The South Central Railway(SCR) will introduce two additional general coaches on 16593 Nanded - Bengaluru City and 16594 Bengaluru City- Nanded express trains with effect from January 30.

A release from the Guntakal Division said that the decision was taken to clear the extra rush of passengers for six months, till July 31.

Instead of 17 coaches earlier, there will be 19 coaches on the train leaving Nanded (16593), from February 1 to July 31, and on the train leaving Bengaluru(16594), the coaches will be added from January 30 and continue till July 29.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Anantapur
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 9:15:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-additional-coaches-on-nanded-express/article30667957.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY