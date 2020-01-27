Two additional coaches on Nanded express

The South Central Railway(SCR) will introduce two additional general coaches on 16593 Nanded - Bengaluru City and 16594 Bengaluru City- Nanded express trains with effect from January 30.

A release from the Guntakal Division said that the decision was taken to clear the extra rush of passengers for six months, till July 31.

Instead of 17 coaches earlier, there will be 19 coaches on the train leaving Nanded (16593), from February 1 to July 31, and on the train leaving Bengaluru(16594), the coaches will be added from January 30 and continue till July 29.