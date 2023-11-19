ADVERTISEMENT

Two 10th class boys drown in lake near Gannavaram in Krishna district

November 19, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The children fell in the waters while posing for a photograph, say locals

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

In a tragic incident, two teenagers, N. Sashivardhan (15) and his friend G. Ankith (15), who went for a picnic, drowned in a lake near Gannavaram in Krishna district on Sunday.

The two boys studying 10th class in a school at Patamata in Vijayawada, accidentally fell into the lake at Savaragudem village while posing for a photograph, the locals said.

“The bodies were retrieved and sent to the Government Hospital mortuary for post-mortem,” said Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), R.G. Jayasurya.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“A group of students came to Savaragudem village for a picnic. The victims, Ankith and Sashivardhan, came to the lake to take photos, slipped and fell in the waters,” the DSP told The Hindu.

The Gannavaram police registered a case, and investigation is on, Mr. Jayasurya said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US