Two 10th class boys drown in lake near Gannavaram in Krishna district

The children fell in the waters while posing for a photograph, say locals

November 19, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

In a tragic incident, two teenagers, N. Sashivardhan (15) and his friend G. Ankith (15), who went for a picnic, drowned in a lake near Gannavaram in Krishna district on Sunday.

The two boys studying 10th class in a school at Patamata in Vijayawada, accidentally fell into the lake at Savaragudem village while posing for a photograph, the locals said.

“The bodies were retrieved and sent to the Government Hospital mortuary for post-mortem,” said Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), R.G. Jayasurya.

“A group of students came to Savaragudem village for a picnic. The victims, Ankith and Sashivardhan, came to the lake to take photos, slipped and fell in the waters,” the DSP told The Hindu.

The Gannavaram police registered a case, and investigation is on, Mr. Jayasurya said.

